Suffolk County has now published a map showing confirmed cases of coronavirus by town and by hamlet.

The GIS (geographic information system) map allows users to scroll through a bar graph list of hamlets in the county and view the confirmed COVID case count for each when the cursor hovers over the bar next to the hamlet name. Click here to view county map and data.

The hamlets are listed alphabetically. Not all hamlets are visible in the default view upon page load.

Use the bottom slider to expand the list to make it easier to find every hamlet. Use the top slider to scroll through the list of hamlets.

Suffolk County Executive Steve Bellone reminds residents that confirmed cases of COVID-19 are not representative of the prevalence of the virus in the community at large. Confirmed cases reflect only people who have been tested for the novel coronavirus that causes COVID-19. As of yesterday, about 1.6% (about 24,000) of the 1.5 million Suffolk residents have been tested, according to information provided by the county. The actual infection rate is likely to be much higher than the confirmed cases reported, according to officials.

Suffolk’s new map made a brief public appearance last week, but the link to it was removed by the county because the map was still a “beta version” and not ready for public dissemination, Bellone said this week.