Rosaria Maria Liberatore of New Suffolk died on March 31, 2020 at San Simeon by the Sound in Greenport. She was 82 years old.

She was born on July 30, 1937 in Brooklyn to Barbara (Fiorello) and Salvatore Sciortino. She graduated from Washing Irving High School.

She worked as a bookkeeper for Bayside Lumber Corporation for over 15 years. She was a member of Our Lady of Good Counsel R.C. Church in Mattituck.

She is survived by her husband of 53 years, Angelo, children Lisa Marie of Greenlawn, Michael James of New Jersey, grandchildren Charlotte and Christian Smith and sister Lilah Gareth of Greenlawn.

The family held a private graveside service at Sacred Heart R.C. Cemetery in Cutchogue.

Funeral services are entrusted to the care of DeFriest-Grattan Funeral Home in Mattituck.