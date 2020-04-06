To say thank you to the health care workers on the front line of the COVID-19 battle at Peconic Bay Medical Center in Riverhead, community members are organizing a convoy of cars to drive past the hospital this evening from 6:30 to 7:30 p.m. during the hospital’s change of shift.

The convoy will line up on Route 58 to enter the hospital parking lot from the Route 58 entrance, said Kristin North, who is organizing the convoy with Kathleen Zwolinski.

“Have your kids make signs and attach them to your cars as you drive by beep and cheer out of your windows as these brave healthcare workers change shifts,” North wrote on Facebook.

After tonight’s drive-by at the hospital, the convoy will head over to Riverhead Volunteer Ambulance Corps headquarters on Osborn Avenue to salute first responders, she said.

The convoy is taking place on Peconic Bay Medical Center’s employee appreciation day — a day set aside by the hospital itself to say thanks to its workers for their dedication and hard work, especially during these challenging times, said PBMC vice president Samantha Vigliotta. Hospital staff will be invited to step outside for fresh air, a walk around the McGann-Mercy track and a complimentary meal.