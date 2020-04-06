Lewis M. Schumejda Jr. of Aquebogue died on April 4, 2020 at Peconic Bay Medical Center. He was 79 years old.

He was born on April 2, 1941 in Greenport to Lewis and Barbara (Bauer) Shumejda. He graduated from Riverhead High School in 1960. He served in the U.S. Navy from 1960 to 1964. He worked as an engineer at the Northport Veterans Affairs Medical Center.

He was associated with the Loyal Order of Moose and his hobbies included yard work and fishing.

He was predeceased by his wife Gloria in 2001 and a brother, Douglas. He is survived by his wife Awilda (Cuevas) of Aquebogue; children Neil of Hawaii, Kenneth of Riverhead and Lewis of Alaska; stepchildren Christian O’Connor of Southampton, David O’Connor of Hampton Bays, Kenneth O’Connor of Hampton Bays, Brian O’Connor of Hampton Bays, Eileen Ferrier of Virginia, and Andrew O’Connor of Manhattan; by his sister, Barbara Donaho of Ohio, his brother, Bernie of Jamesport ; and by 16 grandchildren.

Cremation will be private.

Funeral arrangements are entrusted to the care of McLaughlin Heppner Funeral Home.