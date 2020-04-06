Schools and “non-essential” businesses will remain closed through at least April 29, Gov. Andrew Cuomo announced today.
Residents must continue to adhere to stay at home and social distancing rules in order to get beyond the coronavirus outbreak, Cuomo said.
The governor said while he understands the negative impact the continued shutdown will have for the economy, the state will not “choose between public health and economic activity.”
Cuomo said people are being too lax about social distancing. He has directed an increase in the fine for violations from $500 to $1,000.
“We don’t want the money — we want the compliance,” the governor said.
“You don’t have the right to risk someone else’s life,” Cuomo said. “You don’t have the right to be cavalier or reckless with the lives of people in the healthcare system, who are putting their lives on the line,” he said.
