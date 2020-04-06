Patricia A. Harvey of Greenport died on April 4, 2020 at her home. She was 84 years old.

She was born on Dec. 11, 1935 in Greenport to Gabriel and Sarah (Warner) Corazzo. She attended Southold High School.

She worked as the food service supervisor at San Simeon by the Sound. Her hobbies included helping her husband, who was a commercial fisherman.

She is survived by her husband Charles; her children, Deborah King of Greenport, Charles Manwaring of Greenport, Wade Manwaring of Greenport, Pamela Harvey of Florida, Paula Sypher of Florida, Peter Manwaring of Greenport and Donna Angevine of Greenport; by her siblings Ron Conazzo of Florida, Dorothy Montgomery of Greenport, Paula Harvey of Greenport and Barbara Ditman of Florida; by 52 grandchildren and many great-grandchildren.

Cremation will be private.

Funeral arrangements are entrusted to the care of Coster-Heppner Funeral Home.