Rita M. Schwenker of Nesconset, formerly of Riverhead, died on April 2, 2020 at Good Shepherd Hospice. She was 91 years old.

She was born on July 4, 1928 in Philadelphia to William and Katherine (Dixon) Wong.

She worked as the principal clerk for the Suffolk County Treasurer’s Office. She was also associated with the Women of the Moose, Riverhead Town Republican Club and St. John the Evangelist Church. Her hobbies included cooking and reading. She enjoyed her family and her grandchildren.

She was predeceased by her husbands, Walter Carey and Douglas Schwenker. She is survived by her sons,le Thomas Keenan of Calverton and Daniel Keenan of Aquebogue, three grandchildren and two great-grandchildren.

Burial of cremains at St. John’s Cemetery in Riverhead will be private.

McLaughlin Heppner Funeral Home is assisting the family.