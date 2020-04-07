Legislator Al Krupski’s office is a drop-off point for donated personal protective equipment now being collected by Suffolk County Fire, Rescue and Emergency Services.

The county is collecting PPE for distribution to hospitals, nursing homes and fire departments, Krupski said.

PPE includes masks, gloves, goggles, face shields, gowns and other protective clothing.

Anyone with PPE to donate can bring the items to the legislator’s office at 423 Griffing Avenue, Riverhead 11901. The drop-off is contact-free. Call the legislator’s office at 631-852-3200.