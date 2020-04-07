A caravan of more than 100 vehicles, horns honking, lights flashing, flags flying, many adorned with signs and messages expressing thanks and encouragement drove past Peconic Bay Medical Center Monday evening.

PBMC staff members emerged from he hospital’s main entrance to greet their supporters.

The caravan then proceeded to drive past the Riverhead Volunteer Ambulance Corps headquarters on Osborn Avenue.

This “ride of smiles and gratitude” was organized by Kristin North of Riverhead and Kathleen Zwolinski to say thank you to hospital staff and first responders for their lifesaving work, Zwolinski said.

Video by Peter Blasl