A caravan of more than 100 vehicles, horns honking, lights flashing, flags flying, many adorned with signs and messages expressing thanks and encouragement drove past Peconic Bay Medical Center Monday evening.
PBMC staff members emerged from he hospital’s main entrance to greet their supporters.
The caravan then proceeded to drive past the Riverhead Volunteer Ambulance Corps headquarters on Osborn Avenue.
This “ride of smiles and gratitude” was organized by Kristin North of Riverhead and Kathleen Zwolinski to say thank you to hospital staff and first responders for their lifesaving work, Zwolinski said.
Video by Peter Blasl
We need your help.
Now more than ever, the survival of quality local journalism depends on your support. Our community faces unprecedented economic disruption, and the future of many small businesses are under threat, including our own. It takes time and resources to provide this service. We are a small family-owned operation, and we will do everything in our power to keep it going. But today more than ever before, we will depend on your support to continue. Support RiverheadLOCAL today. You rely on us to stay informed and we depend on you to make our work possible.