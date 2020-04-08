David Arthur King Sr. of Greenport died on April 4, 2020 at Stony Brook University Hospital. He was 70 years old.

He was born on April 26, 1949 in Southampton to Morley and Madeline (Gunning) King.

He worked at Sunrise Coach Lines for 33 years. He was a member of the Greenport Fire Department Eagle Hose Company #1 for 29 years and served as the ex-warden and company treasurer.

He was predeceased by his father. He is survived by his wife of 48 years Deborah (Manwaring) of Greenport, mother, brothers Brett and Roy, children Dawn Zurek, David Jr., Daria Lengfellner and Daniel, eight grandchildren and three great-grandchildren.

The family will hold a private cremation. Memorial donations to Greenport Fire Department Eagle Hose Company #1.

Funeral arrangements are entrusted to the care of Coster-Heppner Funeral Home.