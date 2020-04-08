Margaret E. ( “Peggy”) Mebus of Southold died in her sleep at her home on the night of April 3-4, 2020. She was 86 years old.

She was born on June 21, 1933 in Mt. Holly, New Jersey to Lewis and Edith Quay. She joined Phi Beta Kappa in 1954 and received a bachelors degree from Douglas College in 1955.

While she lived in Ithaca, New York she was the secretary to the Episcopal Chaplin at Cornell University. She hosted many national and international visitors and helped with the needs of international graduate students.

She was an avid reader and was a member of Great Books, volunteered at the Book Cottage and in the tower at Horton’s Lighthouse. She served on the boards of the Southold Library and Aid to the Developmentally Disabled in Riverhead.

She volunteered at Eastern Long Island Hospital. She served as the secretary and the editor of the newsletter for the local chapter of American Association of University Women.

She served in the Altar Guild and in other positions for her church such as supplying flower arrangements for the altar from flowers from her home garden.

Her family said “her inquiring mind and kind heart will be sorely missed.”

She was predeceased by her sister Jane Russo. She is survived by her husband of 65 years, Charles, sister Eleanor (Skip) Dunker of New Jersey, children Jane of Vermont, Patricia Branch of Colorado, Charles (Carmen) of Connecticut, six grandchildren and five great-grandchildren.

A memorial service is planned for a later date.

Funeral arrangements are entrusted to the care of DeFriest-Grattan Funeral Home in Southold.