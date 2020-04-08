Margaret Noone of Riverhead died on March 27, 2020 at her home. She was 93 years old.

She was born on Aug. 26, 1926 in Queens to James Hunt and Margaret Prendergast.

She was predeceased by her husband Malachy M. She is survived by her children, Kathy Walbroehl, Malachy, Margaret Coffey, James, Theresa Peoples, Maryellen Wagner, Brian and John; by her sisters Catherine Beirne and Marion Nelson and by 14 grandchildren and three great-grandchildren.

The burial was held at Holy Rood Cemetery in Westbury, New York. A memorial service may be held at a later date.

Funeral arrangements were entrusted to the care of Tuthill Mangano Funeral Home.