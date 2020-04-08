The June regents exams have been canceled, the N.Y. State Education Department announced yesterday.

Because of the cancellation, the SED has modified the requirements that students must meet in order to earn high school diplomas, credentials, and endorsements. The modifications apply to all students enrolled in grades 7-12 during the 2019-20 school year who were intending to participate in one or more of the June 2020 regents examinations.

Students who, during the June 2020 examination period would have taken one or more Regents examinations, will be exempted from passing the assessments in order to be issued a diploma. To qualify for the exemption, students must meet eligibility requirements by passing/earning credit in a course that culminates in a regents exam during the 2019/2020 school year.

In addition, due to the school closures related to COVID-19, the SED delayed the rollout of state assessments aligned to the grades 3-8 Next Generation Learning Standards for English Language Arts (ELA) and Mathematics for one year, to spring 2022. Similarly, the alignment of state assessments to the New York P-12 Science Learning Standards will begin in spring 2023. Further, the state extended its current Grades 3-8 ELA and Math Testing contract by one year.

“In times of crisis difficult decisions must be made and the Board of Regents knows these are ultimately the right ones for New York’s students,” Regents Chancellor Betty Rosa said in a statement.

“We are putting the safety of children, families and educators first, while ensuring that the hard work done by our students and teachers is honored,” she said. “These are extraordinary decisions for an unprecedented time, and we thank our school communities for their support and continuing dedication during the statewide school closure.”

New York State United Teachers supports the decision.

“This is the right decision that will allow our students and their families to first and foremost focus on being safe and healthy without having to stress about preparing for traditional end-of-year exams this June,” NYSUT president Andy Pallotta said in a statement.

The decision allows students’ hard work to be “recognized without penalizing them during this unprecedented crisis,” Pallotta said.