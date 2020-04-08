Peter H. Miller of East Marion died on April 4, 2020. He was 64 years old.

He was born on Feb. 7, 1956 in Manhattan to Charles V. and Luck Kimbell.

He worked at Richmond Realty for 25 years. He was a member of the East Marion Fired Department for 21 years and was Firefighter of the Year in 2007 and 2013. His hobbies included fishing, boating, and bowling at the Mattituck Lanes.

He was predeceased by his father and his brother Charles Mitchell. He is survived by his mother, wife Carol, children Peter, Joseph, Faye and Matthew, and grandchildren Peter Jr., Michael, Abigail and Payton.

Memorial services will be determined at a later date. Memorial donations to East Mario Fire Department would be appreciated.

Arrangements are entrusted to the care of DeFriest-Grattan Funeral Home.