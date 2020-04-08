Walter R. Bonczyk of Riverhead died at his home on April 5, 2020. He was 69 years old.

He was born on Sept. 1, 1950 in Southampton to Walter and Elizabeth. He graduated from Mercy High School in 1968.

He worked at Herb Obser Motors and later Eagle Auto Mall for several decades. He worked at the Riverhead Raceway for over 22 years and served as the chief technical inspector for several years. His hobbies included auto racing and engine building.

He and his friend Ray Krieger formed B&K Precision. Their company would enable several local race teams to dozens of features wins and championships at Riverhead Raceway and other northeastern tracks.

He is survived by his wife Barbara, son Andrew (Katie) of Florida, daughter Sandra (Carl) Vultaggio of Aquebogue, grandchildren Cassia, Adelina, George, and Louis.

A memorial service will be planned for a later date.

Funeral arrangements are entrusted to the care of McLaughlin Heppner Funeral Home.