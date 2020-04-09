Editor’s note: With public gatherings prohibited by the state during the COVID-19 crisis, many churches are livestreaming their Holy Week and Easter Sunday services.

We’ve searched the web and social media to compile a list of online Holy Week and Easter services being offered by local churches. If your church is planning online services this week but they are not listed here, please send us an email with the information so we can add it.

Blaze Church, Flanders

Blaze Church will livestream its services on its website and on Facebook.

Good Friday worship services 6 p.m. and 8 p.m.

Easter Sunday at 9, 10:15 and 11:30 a.m., and at 5 and 7 p.m.

Community Baptist Church, Riverhead

Community Baptist Church will have an Easter service video posted on its YouTube channel. Details are not yet available.

House of Praise Christian Revival Center, Riverhead

House of Praise Christian Revival Center will livestream its Easter service on Facebook on Sunday, April 12 at 11:30 a.m.

Living Water Church, Aquebogue

Livestreamed services on the church’s website on Thursday and Saturday at 7 p.m., Sunday at 10 a.m., 1 p.m. and 6 p.m.

North Shore Christian Church, Riverhead

Pastor Jerry Halpin’s sermons are being posted on the church’s Vimeo channel. Updates and more information are posted to its Facebook page.

North Shore United Methodist Church, Wading River

North Shore United Methodist Church is using both Facebook and Zoom to host services and Bible studies.

Holy Thursday: 7 p.m., a meditation on Thursday of Holy Week, according to Matthew on Zoom.

Easter Sunday: Check the church’s Facebook page for information.

Old Steeple Church, Aquebogue

Old Steeple Church will post video of its Easter Sunday service (10 a.m.) on its website.

St. John the Baptist, Wading River

St. John the Baptist is livestreaming services on its YouTube channel. Worship aids (readings, prayers, responses and songs) for each service and Mass are available for download on the church’s website. (Direct links to videos and documents below.)

Holy Thursday: Mass of the Lord’s Supper, 7:30 p.m. See livestream here. Download worship aid.

Good Friday: Celebration of the Lord’s Passion, 3 p.m. See livestream here. Download worship aid.

Holy Saturday: Easter Vigil Mass, 7:30 p.m. See livestream here. Download worship aid.

Easter Sunday: Mass, 10:15 a.m. See livestream here. Download worship aid. The church will be open for private prayer from 11:15 a.m. until the 5 p.m.

St. John the Evangelist, Riverhead

St. John the Evangelist will livestream its Holy Week services on its Facebook page.

Holy Thursday: 5 p.m.

Good Friday: 5 p.m.

Easter Vigil Mass: Saturday at 5 p.m.

Easter Mass (English): Sunday at 10 a.m.

Easter Mass (Spanish): Sunday at 11 a.m.

Videos of the services will be also posted on the church’s YouTube channel.

The church has posted a video of the Stations of the Cross at the Shrine of Our Lady of the Island in Manorville.

St. Isidore Church, Riverhead

The church is open for the private prayer, but there are no public services or gatherings. Parishioners are praying for all medics. It has put pictures of health care workers in front of the altar. Bring pictures of friends or family members who are serving in health care to the church.

St. Isidore is livestreaming Holy Week services on its YouTube channel.

Holy Thursday:

8:30 a.m. Morning Prayer

7 p.m. Mass of the Lord’s Supper

Good Friday

8:30 a.m. Morning Prayer

3 p.m. Service of the Passion of the Lord (English)

7 p.m. Service of the Passion of the Lord (Polish)

Holy Saturday

8:30 a.m. Morning Prayer

7:30 p.m. Easter Vigil

Easter Sunday

9:30 a.m. Mass (English)

10:30 a.m. Mass (Polish)

For more information visit the church’s Facebook page and website.

Wading River Baptist Church, Wading River

Pastor Brock’s weekly sermons are posted to the church’s Facebook page each Sunday morning at 10 a.m.

Wading River Congregational Church, Wading River

Easter Sunday service, 10 a.m. will be livestreamed on the church’s Facebook page.

Catholic Faith Network

The Catholic Faith Network will broadcast and livestream Holy Thursday, Good Friday, Holy Saturday and Easter Sunday services from the Vatican, St. Patrick’s Cathedral and Rockville Centre. See the Catholic Faith Network website for schedules.

The Catholic Faith Network is available throughout the New York, New Jersey, and Connecticut area on: Optimum channel 29/137, Verizon FiOS TV channel 296 and Spectrum channel 162/471 as well as online (both livestream and on-demand) at CFNtv.org. It is also available on Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, Android, or on iOS mobile app (search “Catholic Faith Network” or “CFN” at the App Store.)