Suffolk County is reporting its first coronavirus infection in an inmate at its correctional facility.
An inmate at the jail in Riverside tested positive for COVID-19 after developing symptoms and being taken to an area hospital last night, the Suffolk County Sheriff’s Office said in a press release this morning.
As of Tuesday, 12 correction officers had tested positive for the novel coronavirus, the sheriff’s office said yesterday. Most of the 12 were working in areas with minimal contact with inmates, the sheriff’s office said. One deputy sheriff has also tested positive. No civilian employees have tested positive.
Inmates that were in the same housing area with the inmate who was diagnosed last night have been transferred to another housing area where they will be evaluated three to four times a day by jail medical staff, the sheriff’s office said.
“Suffolk County Health Department medical staff and correction officers will continue to follow all necessary health and safety protocols to further contain the spread of coronavirus,” the sheriff’s office said.
