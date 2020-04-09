Susan T. Chiaramonte of Riverhead died on April 5, 2020 at her home. She was 55 years old.

She was born on April 24, 1964 in Riverhead to Stephan and Marcella (Krajewski) Gocha.

A Riverhead High School graduate, she worked as a client service specialist with Solutions Management Inc. In her spare time, she most enjoyed spending time with here grandchildren.

Predeceased by her parents, she is survived by her children, Kevin Robinkoff Jr. of Shirley, Nicholas Chiaramonte of Saratoga Springs, New York, and VJ Chiaramonte of Pennsylvania; by her siblings, Laurie, BettyAnn, Jeanne Marie, Charles, Steve and Jim; and by seven grandchildren.

Cremation will be private. Funeral arrangements are entrusted to the care of McLaughlin Heppner Funeral Home.