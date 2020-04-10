In an abbreviated pair of meetings closed to the public due to the coronavirus pandemic — but livestreamed on the town website and broadcast on the cable television government access channel — the town board on Tuesday approved a runway use agreement for the Calverton Enterprise Park and took care of routine business.

With Council Members Jodi Giglio and Tim Hubbard attending the meeting by phone, Supervisor Yvette Aguiar and Council Members Catherine Kent and Frank Beyrodt maintained social distance on the dais, leaving empty seats between them. Town clerk Diane Wilhelm and town attorney Robert Kozakiewicz, who usually sit at a table just beneath the dais, were instead seated at opposite sides of the board meeting room — Wilhelm in a chair behind the podium and Kozakiewicz at a table against the opposite wall.

There were no public hearings Tuesday.

The supervisor announced in advance of the meeting that the board would not entertain public comments on any subject other than items on the meeting agendas.

Under an executive order signed by Gov. Andrew Cuomo last month, provisions of the State Public Officers Law known as the Open Meetings Law were suspended, allowing municipalities to hold meetings without public in-person attendance, provided the public has the ability to view or listen to the meetings and that the meetings are recorded and later transcribed. ULC Robotics says it is developing a vertical takeoff and landing (VTOL) unmanned aerial system. <br>Photo: ULCrobotics.com

First convening as the governing body of the Riverhead Community Development Agency, the board unanimously approved a license agreement with Hauppauge-based drone maker ULC Robotics granting the company permission to use the inactive western runway at EPCAL for test flights. ULC will operate within a 2,500-square-foot work area on the taxiway and use the runway area as a designated flight area for flight tests. The flight testing “shall be limited to unaided visual line of sight testing,” according to the agreement.

ULC will pay the town $2,000 per month for a six-month term, from April 15 through Oct. 15. The license agreement term will renew automatically for another month, up to six times, unless canceled by either party, for a maximum term of 12 months. ULC will also provide the town with a liability insurance certificate of at least $2 million, covering personal injury and property damage.

The board received two emailed comments on the resolution. One received on April 3 from Ron Hariri, objected to the adoption of the resolution because the agreement had not been posted on the town’s website in a timely manner, he said, and the town was not following procedure requiring a public hearing.

The second comment received April 7 from Rex Farr and EPCAL Watch urged the board to table the resolution until the town complies with the State Environmental Quality Review Act, adopts a determination of significance and examines potential impacts of the use on wildlife, especially bird species at the site.

Building and planning administrator Jefferson Murphree told the board that the original draft of the resolution had been amended to to reflect a determination of significance. The planning department has determined it to be a type II action under SEQRA and no further environmental review is required, Murphree said.

Kozakiewicz said the short-term license agreement does not require the town board to hold a public hearing to determine ULC Robotics a “qualified and eligible sponsor” under the State Urban Renewal Law. Riverhead Town Hall on March 26. Town Hall has been closed to the public since March 12. <br>Photo: Denise Civiletti

In its regular monthly meeting, the town board accepted the retirements of two police officers, Scott Wicklund and Michael Purick.

The board also transferred $324,000 from the Information Technology Department’s fund balance to a budget line for IT equipment to pay for a cloud-backed computer system for the town.

The board also transferred $350,000 from the Police Department’s fund balance to a budget line for police equipment to allow for the purchase of equipment necessary to implement computer-aided dispatch systems in the department. The equipment will allow the town agency to be integrated with updated systems implemented by Suffolk County.

The board approved an agreement with East End Accounting Services Corp. for internal auditing services in the current fiscal year.

It also accepted the resignation of fire marshal Andrew Smith, one of the three fire marshals in the town’s Fire Protection Department. Smith’s resignation was effective March 24.

There were no comments submitted on the resolutions taken up during the regular board meeting.

Due to the coronavirus outbreak and the closing of town hall and other town buildings under an emergency declaration issued by the supervisor March 12, the town board’s March 17 regular meeting was canceled, as have been all work sessions, which are typically held weekly.

All other meetings have been canceled until further notice.