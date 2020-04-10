While Gov. Andrew Cuomo has been expressing cautious optimism that New York State is “flattening the curve” of the coronavirus pandemic’s impacts here, locally, that’s not so clear.

“In the last couple of days, we’ve had an indication that now the local community is getting sick,” Peconic Bay Medical Center deputy executive director Amy Loeb said in an interview this afternoon.

“We’re seeing a lot more local influx in our Emergency Department,” Loeb said. And they’re coming in sicker than before, she said.

“It may be a sign that we’re going to see a bit of surge. The next couple of days will tell us a lot,” Loeb said.

Loeb said the trend may be a result of “more people out and about an infecting each other — You get a couple of people infected that are out and about and that changes everything.”

The hospital’s census “has been steadily creeping up,” Loeb said. “And we’re filling up now with more local people.” As a result, she said, PBMC is not taking as many transfers from other hospitals.

As of this afternoon, Loeb said, PBMC currently has 87 COVID positive patients and four waiting on results. There were 18 to 20 patients in ICU beds.

PBMC staff “remains calm and optimistic,” Loeb said. “We’re not seeing staff who are sick here, thank God. They’re staying healthy and motivated.”

The hospital has had over 100 discharges of recovered COVID patients, Loeb said. That helps keep staff morale up. Every time a COVID patient is discharged, the hospital plays “Here Comes the Sun” on the hospital sound system. It’s uplifting, Loeb said.

“It’s those silent carriers,” Loeb said, “the people who have it and don’t know it. I know it’s so hard economically and mentally to be hunkered down, but we really need to stay the course with that.”

The governor and county executive have been carrying that message to the public every day, urging residents to stay at home and maintain social distance when in public.

New confirmed cases in Suffolk County — and across the East End — continue to rise. The county surpassed 20,000 cases as of Thursday, County Executive Steve Bellone said during his daily media briefing today — an increase of nearly 1,700 confirmed cases over the day before.

Coronavirus deaths also continue to rise. Bellone said as of April 9, 414 Suffolk residents have died of coronavirus — an increase of 52 people in the past 24 hours, the county executive said.

Statewide, 777 people died of COVID-19 on April 9, according th the State Health Department, bringing the state’s total fatalities to 7,844.

Still, the increase in hospitalizations — while still climbing — is not as steep, Bellone said. And the number of people in ICU beds actually decreased from the day before — from 531 to 514.

Those are good signs, Bellone said, and they indicate that the measures taken by the state are working.

Nevertheless, Suffolk has “hot spots” — communities where infections and increases in infections are higher than in other communities. The “hot spots” are communities with significant Latino populations and the county has begun to take extra measures to reach those communities with messages about safety precautions, social distancing and testing.

The county as of today has opened up three testing sites, including one in Riverhead, where people can obtain free tests. Appointments are required and screening is necessary to an appointment. Call 845-553-8030 for screening and to make an appointment.