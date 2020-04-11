COVID-19 data trends in Suffolk are moving in a hopeful direction, County Executive Steve Bellone reported today.

While hospitalizations for the disease are still increasing, the rate of increase has slowed significantly, Bellone said.

“A week ago, we were going up an average of 144 COVID patients every day,” Bellone said. “This past week that number has gone down to 35 – averaging 35 people a day. In the past 24 hours, that number was 16,” he said.

There are 1,658 people currently hospitalized for COVID-19, Bellone said. Five hundred and forty-one are in intensive care unit beds, he said, an increase of 18 people over the day before. So while both hospitalizations and ICU patients continue to rise, both numbers are rising more slowly.

“Another positive number is the number of hospital discharges,” Bellone said. In the last 24 hours, there were 160 COVID-19 patients discharged from hospitals in Suffolk.

“That is great news — the highest we have seen,” Bellone said. A declining hospitalization rate combined with a higher discharge rate is what officials want to see, he said. “By no means should it suggest we should be changing course, but it is positive.”

The number of Suffolk residents with confirmed COVID infections continues to rise, the county executive said.

Bellone corrected the number he provided yesterday, which was inflated because some individuals with two lab tests results had been counted twice “due to a glitch in the automation.”

Yesterday’s correct number of confirmed positive cases was 19,246. Today, that number has increased to 20,321.

COVID deaths in Suffolk continue to rise, with another 44 deaths reported over the past 24 hours, Bellone said, bringing the total to 458.

The deaths reported by the county do not necessarily reflect people who have died “at home or at other locations,” Suffolk County Commissioner of Health Dr. Gregson Pigott acknowledged. If a person has died but was not tested, the record may indicate a “presumed or possible” COVID patient, he said. The deceased are not necessarily tested posthumously, he said.

Suffolk will open up two additional COVID testing sites offering free tests — in Wyandanch & North Amityville – later in the coming week. The three sites opened this week — in Huntington Station, Brentwood and Riverhead — have had a great response, Bellone said.

The testing sites have been opened to address COVID infection “hot spots” in Suffolk, where communities have experienced significantly higher infection rates.

“We will have more details in the next couple of days. It’s very important that we are identifying these places where the rate of the virus has been higher,” Bellone said. The county has been communicating with residents through targeted messaging and faith-based and community-based organizations, he said.