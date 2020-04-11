Schools are likely to remain closed beyond the end of this month, but it’s too soon to say whether they will be closed for the rest of the school year, according to officials.
New York City Mayor Bill di Blasio announced this morning that New York City schools would remain closed for the remainder of the school year.
Shortly afterward, however, Gov. Andrew Cuomo in a press conference said that was the mayor’s “opinion” and any decision about reopening schools — or not — would only be made on a regional basis. It would be a decision made for all downstate school districts, including those in Nassau and Suffolk, Cuomo said.
The governor also said the decision to reopen schools would be made in concert with a decision to reopen “nonessential” businesses.
The decisions will be based on the data, Cuomo said, reiterating that the state must continue measures that have been successful so far to “flatten the curve.”
Suffolk County Executive Steve Bellone said this afternoon he agreed with the governor about the need for a regional approach.
“It is likely we will see an extension (of the closure0 and we should prepare for that. Whether they should remain closed for the entire year — that remains to be seen,” Bellone said.
