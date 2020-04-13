New York’s coronavirus death toll officially passed the 10,000 mark on Easter Sunday, when 671 people died from the virus, bringing statewide casualties to 10,056.

The number of deaths yesterday declined from the day before, when 758 New Yorkers died.

Fifty-one people died of COVID-19 in Suffolk County yesterday, according to data published by the State Department of Health. That brought the county’s death toll to 580 — with 568 being Suffolk residents.

The number of deaths reported each day over the past week, along with the number of hospitalizations for the disease all indicated the curve is flattening, but it is flattening “at a horrific level of pain and grief,” Gov. Andrew Cuomo said during his daily media briefing this morning. The apex of the outbreak in New York is proving to be a plateau more than a single high point followed by a sharp drop.

However, the data indicates that the measures implemented to control the spread of the virus are working, the governor said, repeating what he’s been saying for several days. But today, he added, “The worst is over.”

New York must make sure the worst stays in the past, he warned, by continuing to be smart in its response to the public health crisis — especially in how it goes about “reopening” the economy.

Cuomo likened the process to “carefully and slowly” opening a valve. “There is no on/off switch,” he said.

The “reopening plan” will be designed by public health and economic experts, not by politicians, Cuomo said. And it has to be a regional plan — the larger the geographic region the better, he said.

Cuomo announced that New York, New Jersey, Connecticut, Delaware and Rhode Island will work together on a regional plan for reopening their economies.

This crisis won’t truly be over until a reliable, effective vaccine is developed, tested and deployed, the governor said. That won’t be for 12 to 18 months, he said. Before then, there may be an effective treatment regimen developed that will save the lives of infected people, depending on the outcome of clinical trials now underway, he said.

Meanwhile, residents and businesses must “stay the course,” the governor said. The state still has 2,000 new hospitalizations every day and thousands more people are being confirmed infected with the virus daily. New York now has over 195,000 confirmed cases statewide.

“It is a delicate balance,” Cuomo said. The state must be cautious not to undermine everything the restrictions have accomplished, he said.