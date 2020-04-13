Evelyn Daniels of Riverhead died on April 9, 2020 at the Hamptons Center for Rehabilitation and Nursing in Southampton. She was 94 years old.

She was born on June 14, 1925 in Snowhill, North Carolina to Joshua and Isabel (Curmon) Daniels.

She worked as a licensed beautician and as a home health aide for Utopia Home Care New York. She was a member of the First Baptist Church of Riverhead.

She was predeceased by her son Albert Daniels in 2009. She is survived by her sister Beulah Hill of Virginia, two grandchildren and five great-grandchildren.

Cremation will be private.

Funeral arrangements are entrusted to the care of McLaughlin Heppner Funeral Home.