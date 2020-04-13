Mary Ann Kaelin died April 7, 2020 at the Kanas Center for Hospice Care in Quiogue, from complications due to aspiration pneumonia. She was 79 years old.

Born on in Queens on March 7, 1941, she was the daughter of Charles and Dolly (Anzalone) Spitaleri.

She was raised in Astoria, Queens and was a graduate of William C. Bryant High School.

She was retired from the Riverhead Central School District, having worked at both the junior high school and Phillips Avenue Elementary School during her career. In addition, with her husband, she started Kaelins Concessions in 1976, operating summer concession stands at the Southampton Town beaches on Dune Road, and later Cupsogue County Park. In 1982, Kaelins Concessions contracted with Suffolk County to operate the general store at Cedar Point County Park in East Hampton, a contract they continued for more than 30 years.

Mary Ann, with her late husband Joseph, was an enthusiastic traveler. They began RV camping in the 70s with their sons, traveling up and down the east coast of the United States. They soon were traveling to the Caribbean, Cancún, Mexico, and began taking cruise ships to ports all over the world.

Predeceased by her husband of 50 years in 2013 and a grandson, Jimmy in 2003, she is survived by her sons, Jim (Terri) of Fairfax, Virginia and Joseph (Tricia) of Riverhead. She is also survived by her grandchildren, Tommy, Kay, Lily, and Kyle. She is also survived by her brother Charles (Janet) Spitaleri of Wilmington, Delaware.

A memorial service will be held at a later date. Interment will be at St. John’s Cemetery in Riverhead.

Memorial donations to the Kanas Center at East End Hospice would be appreciated.