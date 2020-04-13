Area fire departments are planning a salute to health care workers at Peconic Bay Medical Center Tuesday evening.

Riverhead Fire Department is coordinating the a seven-department parade past the hospital, which will take place at approximately 6:30 p.m. tomorrow.

Jamesport, Wading River, Flanders, Manorville, Mattituck and Eastport fire departments are scheduled to participate, Riverhead Fire Chief Tim Corwin said today.

“We just want to show our appreciation for everything they’re doing,” Corwin said.

The departments will be assembling in the parking lot in front of the old Walmart at about 6:15 p.m. and head west on Route 58 to Roanoke Avenue, where they will drive past the hospital’s main entrance. We’re meeting up at 6:15 and hopefully be driving past at 6:30 p.m.

The “appreciation drive-by” was originally slated for this evening, but was postponed by the severe weather.

A caravan of more than 100 cars drove past the hospital last Monday, honking horns, waving flags and signs with messages of thanks.

“We can’t them enough,” Corwin said.