Rosella Mae Lopez of Middle Island, formerly of Riverhead, died at John T. Mather Memorial Hospital in Port Jefferson. She was 61 years old.

Born on Sept. 13, 1958 in North Carolina, she was the daughter of Johnnie and Ruby (Felton) Reid.

She attended Riverhead High School. She was a homemaker. She was a member of Galilee Church of God in Christ and her hobby was a love of fashion.

She was predeceased by her parents and her daughter Tameka Foster.

She is survived by her son Willie Bryant, siblings Kathy Reid, Earlean Trent, Ruby Reid, Mary Reid and Queenie Blanchard and by seven grandchildren.

The family will hold a private burial at Riverhead Cemetery.

Funeral arrangements are entrusted to the care of McLaughlin Heppner Funeral Home.