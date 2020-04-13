The state of emergency in Riverhead Town has been extended through April 29, Riverhead Town Supervisor Yvette Aguiar announced Sunday.

Aguiar signed an order on Saturday extending and modifying the emergency declaration of March 12, implementing measures to help contain the spread of COVID-19 in the town, where so far 211 residents have tested positive for the disease.

The order continues the closure of all town buildings, except the police department, through April 29. All playgrounds and town recreation facilities will also remain closed. But beaches, the EPCAL recreation trail, and open space/park areas remain open subject to safe distancing rules.

Last week, Gov. Andrew Cuomo announced the extension of business and school closures and social distancing rules through April 29.

The governor yesterday reported 8,236 new confirmed coronavirus cases in New York State, bringing the total to 188,694 as of April 11.

Cuomo reported 758 deaths on April 11, bringing the statewide total to 9,385 people. The tally may be higher because people who die at home may not be counted if they had not been confirmed by testing to have the disease, according to officials.

County Executive Steve Bellone yesterday announced 60 new COVID-19 deaths on Saturday, bringing Suffolk’s death toll to 518 people.

There were 20,816 confirmed COVID cases — 43.4% of those tested — in Suffolk as of Saturday.

Hospitalizations in Suffolk decreased for the first time since the onset of the coronavirus crisis, falling from 1,658 to 1,614, Bellone said yesterday during a press briefing.

The number of hospital discharges increased, with 160 people being released from Suffolk hospitals in the preceding 24 hours, Bellone said.

The governor said statewide data shows hospitalizations and discharges “flat.”

Both the governor and county executive said the data trends are hopeful that mitigation efforts — closures and social distancing rules — are having the desired impact: slowing the spread of the deadly virus and “flattening the curve.”

Cuomo said the data indicates that the “apex” or high point of the outbreak in New York is a plateau rather than a point followed by a steep drop, as many of the computer models had predicted.

“It has been flattening but flattening at a terribly high level,” Cuomo said.

The disease killed more than 730 New Yorkers each day last week — from Monday through Saturday — peaking at 799 deaths on Wednesday.