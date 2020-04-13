William H. Gaines of Riverhead died on April 10, 2020 at the Kanas Center for Hospice Care in Quiogue. He was 85 years old.

He was born on Dec. 20, 1934 in Riverhead to James and Willie Ann (Jones) Gaines. He attended Riverhead High School.

He served in the U.S. Army and worked as a landscaper in the local area. His hobbies included reading, watching game shows, dining and spending time with family.

He was predeceased by his wife Vera in 1997. He is survived by his sister Margaret Bell of Riverhead.

Interment will take place at Calverton National Cemetery.

Funeral arrangements are entrusted to the care of McLaughlin Heppner Funeral Home.