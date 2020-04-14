Inspired by their daily examples of heroism by answering a life-threatening pandemic, an anonymous donor has contributed $1 million in direct support for staff members at Peconic Bay Medical Center.

The funds will be distributed directly to full- and part-time PBMC team members tomorrow, said Andrew Mitchell, PBMC president and CEO.

“This is an incredibly inspiring and deeply appreciated gift. It’s really just amazing,” Mitchell said. “It expresses the gratitude so many of us feel toward these real-life heroes. It exemplifies the tremendous outpouring of support our frontline caregivers have been receiving from the entire community.”

As the eastern hub of Northwell Health and the East End’s largest health care facility, PBMC has been leading the community response to the COVID-19 pandemic. To create more capacity to treat the expected surge in patients, PBMC has suspended all elective surgeries at its Kanas Center for Advanced Surgery, expanded its intensive care unit, and established a dedicated COVID-19 isolation unit in its recently-opened Corey Critical Care Pavilion.

“The history of the hospital is deeply rooted in the philanthropic efforts of our community,” said Emilie Roy Corey, chair of the Peconic Bay Medical Center Foundation. “The generosity of our donors has enabled us to deliver world-class care and provide critical services. This gift recognizes the incredible effort made by our staff during this time and shines a light on the way we all care for each other.”

This anonymous donation will directly recognize those providing life-saving care on the East End of Long Island and be given to staff as direct deposit or a check. For more information, or to make a donation to the COVID-19 Response Fund, visit www.pbmchealth.org.

Source: Peconic Bay Medical Center press release

