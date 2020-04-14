Edward Joseph Bonn of Riverhead died on April 6, 2020. He was 81 years old.

He was born on Oct. 27, 1938 in Queens to Madeline (Onorato) and Edward Bonn.

He was predeceased by his first wife Janet (Ballerin), son Edward and brother Joseph. He is survived by his wife Christine Podesta-Bonn, children Dane (Jenny) and Craig (Mary Helen) both of Glen Head, New York, step-children John Zubrinic, Kim Zubrinic and Tina Zubrinic, daughter-in-law Julia, four grandchildren, three step-grandchildren and two great-grandchildren.

The family will hold a memorial service at a later date.

In lieu of flowers, donations to Monsignor Joseph W. Staudt at Sacred Heart Church at 27905 Route 25, Cutchogue, New York 11935, would be appreciated.

Funeral arrangements are entrusted to the care of the DeFriest-Grattan Funeral Home in Mattituck.