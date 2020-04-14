George J. Mullen Jr. of Cutchogue died on April 8, 2020. He was 82 years old.

He was born on June 6, 1937 in Greenport to Rosemary (Kaelin) and George J. Mullen Sr. He graduated from Southold High School in 1954.

He was a lifelong member of the Sacred Heart Parish in Cutchogue and worked as a as a sexton and sacristan. Before that he was employed the Suffolk County Plumbers Union Local #775.

He is survived by his sister Rosemary (James) Brennan of Miller Place.

The family will host a private graveside service at Sacred Heart R.C. Cemetery in Cutchogue officiated by Father Peter Allen.

In lieu of flowers, memorial donations to Cutchogue Free Library, P.O. Box 935, Cutchogue, NY 11935; Sacred Heart Parish, P.O. Box 926, Cutchogue, NY 11935; or Sisters of St. Joseph, Mission Advancement Office, 1725 Brentwood Road, Brentwood, NY 11717 would be appreciated.

Funeral arrangements were entrusted to the care of DeFriest-Grattan Funeral Home in Mattituck.