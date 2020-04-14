Plateau is a word on many lips these days as government and health officials try to describe what seems like a new phase of the coronavirus pandemic on Long Island and across the downstate region.

A plateau is “a state of little or no change following a period of activity or progress.” The word also means “an area of relatively level high ground.” Both meanings bring context to the state of the health crisis in the region.

The meaningful data points used by officials to understand the severity of the crisis — hospitalizations, deaths, ICU beds in use — seem to have leveled off. The sharp increases of a couple of weeks ago seem to be behind us.

But after a steep curve upward, the indicators are not descending from the peak — they are simply staying there, relatively flat. While it’s good news that the upward trajectory seems to have come to a halt, the plateau — the “state of little or no change following a period of activity” — is at a “level high ground” that’s “a devastating level of pain and grief,” in the words of Gov. Andrew Cuomo.

Cuomo today reported 778 deaths yesterday, bringing the statewide total to 10,934. Suffolk County had 40 new deaths bringing the county total to 608, County Executive Steve Bellone said this afternoon.

For the first time, the state disclosed the number of deaths in nursing homes and adult care facilities since the crisis began — opening a window on the severe impact the virus has had among the most vulnerable. Nearly half of Suffolk’s deaths as of April 12 have been residents in those facilities. Overall, 2,438 nursing home and adult care facility residents died as a result of coronavirus infections through April 12. See story: “Nearly half of Suffolk’s coronavirus deaths have been nursing home or adult care facility residents, state data show”

“This is exactly the population the virus attacks so viciously,” Bellone said during a news briefing this afternoon. He said county health officials investigating COVID-positive residents learned early on that the virus was spreading in the community “unbeknownst to us” before Suffolk’s first confirmed positive case was announced by Bellone March 8.

State and county officials have declined to identify particular nursing homes where residents have been confirmed with COVID infections or where residents have died of the disease.

Other data give officials reason to be “cautiously optimistic” that New York is “flattening the curve” with business and school shutdowns and social distancing rules — even if it means being at an uncomfortably high plateau. New hospitalizations, while still high at about 1,600 yesterday, are more or less flat. So too are the number of new intubations — patients placed on ventilators — and the number of new confirmed positives.

The same trends have been seen at Peconic Bay Medical Center in Riverhead, PBMC president and CEO Andrew Mitchell said in an interview this afternoon.

As of this morning, the hospital had 90 COVID patients — 79 confirmed and 11 suspected and waiting for test results. There were 13 patients on ventilators. That’s more or less where the numbers have been for days.

“We’re likely seeing a plateau,” Mitchell said. “We haven’t seen a large decline.”

As of last week, the hospital had 13 COVID deaths, Mitchell said.

None of the deaths were residents of PBMC’s skilled nursing facility, he said. He noted that the hospital divided its skilled nursing facility into two units, with one devoted to caring for COVID patients. The other unit houses the skilled nursing facility’s original residents. There have been no infections or deaths in the unit housing residents who were there before the crisis, Mitchell said.

PBMC has had 12 or 13 staff members test positive for the disease. Mitchell said it’s been impossible to determine whether those cases were community infections or hospital infections. Only one staff member has so far required hospitalization and that person is recuperating.

PBMC has had nine patients come off ventilators and breathe on their own, he said. And the hospital has discharged 143 COVID patients as of today.

“I’m so awed by the staff,” Mitchell said. “It is frightening in here. In my 40 years in the field of healthcare administration, I have never seen the system so stressed nor the staff so incredibly heroic,” Mitchell said.

“I’ve never seen anything like this.”