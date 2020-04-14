Riverhead Police are seeking the public’s help to locate a man reported missing from a group home West Main Street yesterday.

Police said Vitaliy J. Leeds, 22, was last seen on Friday, April 10 around 5 p.m. at the Community Housing Innovations home on West Main Street in Riverhead. He is described as a white male, 6’-2” tall, weighing approximately 140 pounds. He has numerous tattoos along both arms and chest. The circumstances of his disappearance are not believed to be suspicious, according to police.

Anyone that may have seen Leeds or know his whereabouts is asked to contact the Riverhead Police Department at (631) 727-4500.