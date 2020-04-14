PSEG Long Island has restored power to nearly 43,000 customers — about 95% of those affected by yesterday’s severe weather.

The utility is currently reporting 2,791 of its approximately 1.1 million customers are currently without service. Fewer than five customers in Riverhead Town remain without power, according to PSEG-LI outage map.

“We are working safely and as quickly as possible to help restore customers without power,” PSEG-LI said in a statement this morning.

Yesterday’s high winds and heavy rains caused extensive damage across the service area, PSEG-LI said. Its crews responded to reports of more than 600 downed trees or limbs, the company said. Crews worked overnight to make repairs and restore power, according to the company statement.

PSEG-LI said it expects most of its customers still without power to be restored by the end of day today.

Information about PSEG Long Island’s restoration process is available online here.

PSEG-LI now has a mobile app customers can use to report outages and receive information on restoration times, crew locations and more.

Customers can also report and receive status updates via text. Text OUT to PSEGLI (773454) or go to the company’s website.

Outages and downed wires can also be reported by calling PSEG-LI’s 24-hour electric service number: 800-490-0075.

PSEG-LI said downed wires should always be considered “live” and warned people to stay at least 30 feet away from downed lines and immediately call PSEG Long Island at 1-800-490-0025 or 911 to report downed wires.