Suffolk County will no longer monitor positive COVID-19 addresses or provide addresses to local agencies, Suffolk Fire Rescue and Emergency Services Commissioner John Jordan advised first responders in a memo Saturday.

“Responders should consider every patient, every household, COVID-positive,” Jordan wrote.

“The overwhelming number of positive patients, the often lack of sufficiently complete address information, the advent of testing outside the NYS system, and transient population have all served to dilute the efficacy of the list,” the commissioner said.

Initially, tracking COVID-positive addresses and supplying that information to local agencies was “a valuable and necessary tool early on during the containment phase of the outbreak,” Jordan said. But it “no longer serves of value,” he said.

The response to the pandemic in New York shifted from containment to mitigation weeks ago.

Gov. Andrew Cuomo has repeatedly said the true COVID infection rate in New York is far greater than the number of cases confirmed by testing. Many infected people have no symptoms or mild symptoms they do not recognize as a COVID infection.

Public safety dispatchers in Suffolk continue to interrogate callers of every nature for influenza like symptoms and convey that information to responders, Jordan said. Callers will be asked to meet the responders at the door or outside. Responders should heed current DOH guidelines for proper response and the use of personal protective equipment, he said.