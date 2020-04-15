“It felt like being hit by a truck — and then the truck backed up and ran over me again.”

That’s how Rick Horton of Cutchogue described how COVID-19 mowed him down and took him within an inch of death.

The 66-year-old retired county highway worker and his wife Debbie both started getting sick with coughs and body aches on March 14. Horton got sicker, developing a fever.

“On March 20, he finally agreed to go to the hospital,” Debbie said. “They took him from the ER straight up to the ICU.”

The virus, described by doctors as a relentless and vicious enemy, continued its attack. On March 26, when he could no longer breathe on his own, Rick was intubated and put on a ventilator.

He was on the vent for five days.

It was a long five days in a very long four weeks, Debbie said. Reunited after four long weeks: Rick and Debbie Horton outside Peconic Bay Medical Center. Photo: Peter Blasl

“It was pure hell.” Debbie, a retired oncology nurse, said it was frustrating not being able to see the monitors herself.

“I wanted numbers, numbers, numbers,” Debbie said. The hospital staff member were great, she said. “They always answered my call and always answered my questions.

Debbie said she just kept telling herself it was going to be all right. “I had prayer and support from so many people.”

Rick emerged from the hospital into the bright sunshine this afternoon in a wheelchair, as dozens of hospital staff and family members clapping and cheering. Rick Horton, 66, father of six, grandfather of 12, with members of his family outside Peconic Bay Medical Center April 15. Photo: Peter Blasl

Debbie stood with her family, looking at her husband in person for the first time in four weeks. She rushed to his side, bent down to embrace him and kiss him — through their surgical masks.

“It feels very surreal,” she said afterward.

Debbie’s symptoms have subsided. She was never tested for COVID-19. Since she didn’t have a fever when she went with her husband for a test on March 17, she was denied a test. She feels pretty sure she had the infection anyway.

“I’m just so thankful that he is recovering and home again,” she said.