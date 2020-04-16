Martha L. Mayo of Riverhead died on April 14, 2020 at Peconic Bay Medical Center. She was 83 years old.

She was born on Dec. 14, 1936 in Powhatan, Virginia to Milton and Helen (Smith) Mayo. She graduated from Riverhead High School.

She worked as a teacher’s aide at BOCES in Westhampton. She also helped seniors in the community and attended the Riverhead Senior Center.

She was a member of the First Baptist Church of Riverhead. Her hobbies included her work at the church, bus trips and gambling at casinos.

She was predeceased by several of her siblings. She is survived by her children, Allison Bland of Riverhead and Norwood Bland of Riverhead, her sister Mary Giles of Bellport, seven grandchildren and three great-grandchildren.

The family will hold a private burial at Riverhead Cemetery.

Funeral arrangements are entrusted to the McLaughlin Heppner Funeral Home.