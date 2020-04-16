New York State is extending its shutdown of schools, non-essential businesses and social gatherings through May 15, Gov. Andrew Cuomo announced at his daily briefing today.

The shutdown, which went into effect on March 22, has dramatically reduced the hospitalization rate and therefore prevented the state’s health system from becoming overwhelmed, Cuomo said.

“The close-down has worked,” Cuomo said. “That’s how you control the beast. We have to continue doing what we’re doing.”

The stay-at-home order will be extended “in coordination” with other neighboring states that have implemented similar directives, Cuomo said. He did not specify which states those were, but Connecticut, New Jersey and Pennsylvania all implemented stay-at-home orders in conjunction with New York last month.

For the third consecutive day since the start of the outbreak, New York has reported a decrease in the total number of COVID-19 patients in its hospitals statewide, even as about 2,000 patients with the virus are still admitted to hospitals each day.

New York’s outbreak of the virus has leveled out around 18,000 patients in the state’s hospitals at any one time — far lower than even the most optimistic scenarios forecast by scientists and the state and federal government.

That’s because the statewide shutdown has been effective in stopping the spread of the virus to the point where hospitals could manage the flow of patients in and out of beds, Cuomo says.

But he warned that both infections and hospitalizations could spike back up again if New York isn’t careful about how and when it begins to reopen.

Continuing the shutdown could lower the current infection rate even further, which would give hospitals some breathing room if infections started increasing rapidly again as the state reopens, he said.

It will also give state officials time to develop a comprehensive plan for how to safely and gradually reopen schools and businesses, which must include widespread testing and contact tracing, Cuomo says.

“I don’t want to project beyond that period,” he added. “One month is a long time. What happens after that, I don’t know. We will see what the data shows, and then the experts will tell us the best course of conduct based on that data.”