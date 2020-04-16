Noel Gaines of Mattituck died on April 12, 2020 at Peconic Bay Medical Center. He was 60 years old.

He was born on March 9, 1960 in Saint James, New York to Jay Gordon and Marcia (Lisecki) Gaines. He graduated from Ward Melville High School in 1978 and from SUNY Albany in 1982.

He worked as a general contractor on the North and South Forks. His hobbies included tennis.

He was predeceased by his parents. He is survived by his wife Gwen (Burrowes) of Mattituck, daughters Julia and Ava, and siblings Mark, Andrea and Jeffrey.

Cremation will be private.

Funeral arrangements are entrusted to the care of Coster-Heppner Funeral Home.