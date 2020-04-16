Rosalie M. Ciletti of Peconic Landing in Greenport, formerly of Mattituck, died on April 4, 2020. She was 87 years old.

She was born on Oct. 6, 1922 in Brooklyn to Constantino and Incoronata (Montemarano) Castellano.

She worked as a school aide at PS 321 in Brooklyn for 37 years and was a communicant of St. Francis Xavier Parish. In 2007, she moved permanently to the North Fork.

Her family members said they “remember her as nurturing and helpful, always wisecracking, smiling, a spectacular cook, one who loved being around her family and friends and enjoyed good times”

She was predeceased by her husband Alfred M. Ciletti. She is survived by her children Melanie Belkin of Southold, Alfred M. of Aquebogue and Valentina Puccio of Mattituck, grandson Jordan Belkin and three great-grandchildren.

Interment was on April 10, 2020 at Holy Cross Cemetery in Brooklyn.

Funeral arrangements were entrusted to the care of DeFriest-Grattan Funeral Home.