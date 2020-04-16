Thomas J. Barrett of Riverhead died on April 14, 2020 at Peconic Bay Medical Center. He was 66 years old.

He was born on July 4, 1953 in Bay Shore to Patrick and Laura Barrett. He graduated from Brentwood High School in 1971 and attended Farmingdale College.

He worked as a Suffolk County Correction Officer and retired. His hobbies included hunting and gun collecting.

He was predeceased by his parents. He is survived by his wife Patricia (Courtenay) of Riverhead, daughter Julie of Rochester, and his sons, Thomas of Rocky Point and William of Mastic Beach.

The family will hold a private burial at St. John’s Cemetery in Riverhead.

Funeral arrangements are entrusted to the care of McLaughlin Heppner Funeral Home.