The number of people hospitalized for COVID-19 in Suffolk County has leveled off over the past 10 days, after steadily climbing for weeks.

That’s a good sign, County Executive Steve Bellone said yesterday, though the number of hospitalizations has been hovering at a daily average of 1,600 over the past 10 days. The number of the most critically ill has also held steady, at an average of 534 patients in hospital intensive care units during the same period.

“We appear to be plateauing at a high level,” Bellone said.

That’s what Peconic Bay Medical Center is seeing as well, said deputy executive director Amy Loeb yesterday.

“The number of new cases has been steady and or declining somewhat,” Loeb said.

There were “only 64” COVID cases in the hospital as of yesterday afternoon, roughly half the total census, Loeb said. A few weeks ago, COVID patients represented 85-90% of the caseload. That reduction is heartening, Loeb said.

But the number of patients in PBMC’s ICU remains “fairly steady,” Loeb said. “We still have 18 in there.”

Peconic Bay Medical Center has discharged over 150 COVID patients, Loeb said. Countywide, at least 1,527 patients have been discharged from hospitals, according to data provided by the county health department.

Nine PBMC patients have come off ventilators, able to breathe on their own and are continuing their recovery, Loeb said. The hospital discharged its second formerly ventilated COVID patient on Wednesday. See: “Coronavirus was like being hit by a truck.” (April 15) Its first was discharged two weeks earlier, on April 1. See: “After a week on life support, 45-year-old coronavirus patient says he is lucky to be alive.“ (April 3)

“We will be dealing with COVID for months and months to come.” Loeb thinks it will be manageable. “We’ve learned how to deal with it,” she said.

“I’m starting to see what the new normal might look like.”

Local data update

Confirmed cases in Suffolk: 25,135

COVID-19 deaths in Suffolk: 706 (693 Suffolk residents)

Confirmed cases in Riverhead Town: 259

Confirmed cases in Southold Town: 256

Confirmed cases in Southampton Town: 366

Confirmed cases in local hamlets:

Wading River 58

Calverton 49

Manorville 110

Riverhead 122

Northville 6

Aquebogue 15

Jamesport 7

Flanders 55

Riverside 13

Northampton 4

Data reported by County of Suffolk and N.Y. State Department of Health