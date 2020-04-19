The Riverhead High School Class of 2020 created this video to send some important messages to the community.
It provides a perspective on the world these young people grew up in and the world they are inheriting. It provides insight into who they are, how they think and what their hopes and dreams are for the future. “
“I made this video to show the unity of our class, and lift the spirits of everyone in this trying time,” said class president Jessica Murgolo. She said she hopes it is “something positive in the midst of all the negative circumstances.”
