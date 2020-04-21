Susan Ellen Barnes of Cutchogue, formerly of Southold, died at her home on April 16, 2020.

She was born in Glen Cove, the daughter of Ulysses and Dorothy Gallanos. She earned a bachelor’s degree in psychology from C. W. Post College, and then advanced degrees from Columbia University, Seton Hall University and SUNY New Paltz.

She worked as a school psychologist at Ichabod Crane Central School, Shelter Island School and Oyster Ponds School for over a span of more than 20 years. With her husband John, she ran the Shorecrest Bed and Breakfast in Southold for several years.

She was a member of the Southold Historical Society board of directors, which she served as vice president and was a volunteer during the historical society’s “Treasure Exchange.” She was also a member of the Southold Garden Club.

She loved gardening, laughter and beauty, her family said. “Susan was a consummate counselor and non-judgmental listener who understood your pain and responded with wisdom and the truth,” her family said in a statement. “When you asked her a question, you knew her answer would be sensitive and including the honesty you needed to hear.”

She is survived by her husband John Barnes; her children, Alexis Grossjohann and Anneliese Grossjohann, both of Berlin, Germany, Suzanne O’Boyle of Monroe, New York; stepchildren Shawn Barnes of Virginia, Joel Barnes of California and Nathan Barnes of New Hampshire; her sisters, Priscilla Ruffin of Westhampton Beach and Darcy Paddock of Rochester, New York; and by eight grandchildren and two great-grandchildren.

A memorial service will be held at a later date. Memorial donations may be made to the Southold Historical Society, P.O. Box 1, Southold NY 11971 or by phone at (631)765-5500.

Funeral arrangements are entrusted to the care of Coster-Heppner Funeral Home in Cutchogue.