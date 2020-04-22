The coronavirus outbreak in New York still seems to be on the decline, Gov. Andrew Cuomo said yesterday, though the disease continues to take hundreds of lives in the state every day and require new hospitalizations of more than 1,000 people daily.

The COVID-19 death toll in the state climbed to 14,828, with 481 fatalities on Monday, Cuomo said. Of that number, 452 people died in hospitals and 29 in nursing homes.

The number of coronavirus deaths in long-term care facilities rose to 3,477 as of Monday, a two-day increase of 52 victims.

Suffolk County has had 888 COVID fatalities as of April 20 — a one-day increase of 29, which County Executive Steve Bellone said was the lowest number of fatalities in one day the county has seen “in a long time.”

Of those 888 Suffolk deaths, 385 — about 43% — were residents of long-term care facilities.

Total deaths in New York have been steadily declining every day since a peak of the 799 deaths reported by the health department on April 8 — during a week that saw 5,298 New Yorkers die of the disease.

As of this morning, COVID-19 has killed more than 45,000 people in the United States, where 825,306 cases of the coronavirus have so far been confirmed, according to data published by Johns Hopkins University.

In New York, 251,690 people have tested positive for the disease. Suffolk County yesterday reported 28,714 confirmed cases, up 587 from the day before. Suffolk Health Commissioner Dr. Gregson Pigott said yesterday between 30% and 38% of people tested for the virus are testing positive.

Officials say the actual infection rate is much higher, since testing is still being done on a limited basis. A significant number of infected people are asymptomatic or have mild symptoms and do not realize they have the virus. That is why closings and social distancing rules have been extended to mid-May, the governor said.

“We paid a tremendous price to get where we are today, to control this beast,” Cuomo said yesterday during a briefing in Buffalo. He said “rule number one” must be “Don’t go backwards.”

The governor has pressed the need for expanded testing and for federal assistance. He met yesterday with President Donald Trump and announced afterward that the president had agreed to work with the state to double its diagnostic testing capacity, which is presently about 20,000 tests per day.

The state this week also began a random survey of antibody testing to try to understand what percentage of the population has recovered from an infection and has immunity to the virus. Cuomo said that will be key to reopening the state for business.

Suffolk is currently reporting 28,943 confirmed cases (as of 11 p.m. yesterday). Nearly 4,000 of those confirmed cases were residents listed as “township not known.” There were 1,434 people hospitalized with he virus yesterday, an increase of 23 people from the day before, Bellone said. Of those hospitalized, 501 were in intensive care units.

There were 302 confirmed cases in Riverhead Town as of last night.

The number of confirmed cases by local hamlet are listed below:

Aquebogue 17

Baiting Hollow 8

Calverton 53

Flanders 80

Jamesport 8

Manorville 125

Northampton 5

Northville 7

Riverhead 154

Riverside 24

Wading River 62

Editor’s note: Some local hamlets (Flanders, Riverside and Northampton) are not located within the Town of Riverhead and some (Calverton, Wading River and Manorville) are partially within the Town of Riverhead and partially within the Town of Brookhaven. The sum of the cases by hamlet (544) is therefore greater than the total confirmed cases in the Town of Riverhead.