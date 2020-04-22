Gene Casey will live-stream a home concert at 7 p.m. Friday in conjunction with a number of local libraries, including Riverhead Free Library.

The “down home” concert will feature the acclaimed singer, songwriter and guitarist performing original and classic songs. The concert will be live streamed on the Lone Sharks’ Facebook Page.

Casey received the Long Island Sound Award from the LI Music Hall of Fame in 2015. His band, the Lone Sharks, was honored as the “People of the Year” by Northforker magazine in 2016 for their contributions to the community.