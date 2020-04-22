Suffolk County is working with local towns and villages to provide temporary property tax relief to homeowners who have been financially impacted by the public health crisis, County Executive Steve Bellone announced at his daily press briefing today.

Though recent state and federal policy should provide homeowners with mortgage relief during the pandemic in the form of expanded forbearance options, property taxes are still a significant portion of the monthly mortgage payment for many homeowners on Long Island.

The county’s plan, which has not yet been finalized, would “help homeowners who have been economically impacted by this crisis to get through this crisis by providing some temporary relief,” Bellone said.

He could not yet provide further detail regarding the timing of the property tax relief or the conditions that homeowners would need to meet to qualify.

This Friday will mark the fifth week since Governor Andrew Cuomo announced plans to “pause” New York State, shutting down most businesses, banning social gatherings of any size and keeping non-essential workers home.

In the weeks since, unemployment has skyrocketed — with the state processing 1.1 million new claims, according to the Department of Labor — along with reports of frustrated residents who have yet to receive their unemployment insurance payments from New York State.

Though the new restrictions have succeeded in leveling out the state’s death rate and rate of infection from the virus, Cuomo said in his own daily briefing this morning that “this is not going to be over anytime soon.”

“I know people want out,” Cuomo said. “I get it. I know people need a paycheck. I know this is unsustainable.”

But he added that “people will die if we’re not smart.”

“We’re not going to have people lose their life because we acted imprudently,” he said.

There were 474 deaths across New York State yesterday due to the coronavirus, down from 481 the day before.

In Suffolk County, the death toll is approaching 1,000, with another 41 deaths reported today.

Over the past three days, new hospital admissions of COVID-19 patients statewide averaged around 1,366 per day — a similar average to the three-day period before that, but still significantly less than the 3,177 daily peak earlier this month.

With the state’s total hospitalizations and deaths plateauing, Cuomo now plans to determine how much of the state’s economy can be re-opened without the infection rate spiking back to an unmanageable level.

For residents in Suffolk County, Bellone hopes that temporary property tax relief might help residents weather the uncertainties of the local economy during the pandemic.

The county has also launched a mortgage relief survey for county residents and businesses to inform the county of the options they’ve been offered by lenders during the pandemic.

The survey will investigate whether financial institutions are complying with recent state and federal regulations requiring lenders to provide mortgage forbearance and payment deferral options to borrowers impacted financially by the pandemic without any effect to their credit score.

“Now is the time to provide the help and assistance to people who have been doing the right thing,” Bellone said today. “People who have been paying their mortgage, living the American dream and through no fault of their own are faced with a financial hardship that they cannot afford to pay that mortgage.”

Residents can complete the survey on the county’s website or call 311 to participate by phone.

“We have to make sure these financial institutions are doing the right thing,” Bellone said.