Almost 17% of Long Island residents could have already been infected with coronavirus, according to the early results of a 3,000-person antibody study conducted this week, Gov. Andrew Cuomo announced at this morning’s press briefing.

Across New York State, 13.9% of people in the study tested positive for coronavirus antibodies, which are developed by a person’s immune system as they fight the virus. Infection rates were significantly higher in New York City, Long Island and the counties of Westchester and Rockland than they were in the rest of upstate New York, where about 3.6% of people tested positive in the survey.

The infection rate found by the preliminary results of the survey would suggest a much greater number of New York residents may have already been infected by coronavirus than previously reported — about 2.7 million, far higher than the 257,216 state residents who have tested positive since the beginning of the crisis.

On Long Island, the 16.7% infection rate estimated by the study would mean 471,608 people could have already been infected — a much higher number than the 60,868 positive tests that have been reported on Long Island as of yesterday.

The study was conducted over two days this week and will continue on a rolling basis, Cuomo said, so that the state can develop an accurate snapshot of New York’s true infection rate in the days and weeks ahead.

The study was conducted at grocery stores and big box stores, so it doesn’t represent residents who have been strictly quarantining in their homes, Cuomo said. It also is unlikely to represent as many essential workers as a truly random sample, he said, since those workers may have been at their workplaces during the times the survey was conducted.

The 16.7% rate of infection across Long Island was unexpected, Cuomo said — “not that far behind New York City,” where 21.2% of participants have tested positive so far in the study. The counties of Westchester and Rockland reported 11.7% of participants as positive for the antibodies.

“We’ve been talking about Westchester/Rockland and Nassau/Suffolk basically as one, but there is a variation with the Long Island numbers,” Cuomo said. “It is significantly worse than Westchester and Rockland.”

A higher infection rate would also lower the death rate considerably. With around 15,500 fatalities, that would put the death rate at around .5% — though Cuomo emphasized that the current total of deaths only includes fatalities at hospitals and nursing homes and does not include deaths that occurred at home. That figure also does not include deaths from early on in the pandemic, he said, before New York State started rigorous testing.

As the study continues collecting data, Cuomo says he hopes it can provide a more accurate snapshot of the total infections in the state — a key statistic for officials trying to determine when and how quickly to open the state back up again.