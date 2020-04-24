Blaze Church in Flanders will distribute non-perishable food items and other supplies on Thursday, April 30 from 12 to 2 p.m at 50 Bell Avenue in Flanders.
Guests may walk or drive to the church and follow the signs marked “free groceries.” Volunteers will wear PPEs and place two bags of groceries in the trunk or back seat of the vehicle.
Supplies will be distributed on a first come, first served basis. All guests must maintain proper CDC mandates of social distancing and face masks.
People interested in donating or volunteering can visit the church’s website for more details.
